Steve Rogers teams up with the Asgardian warrior Volstagg in the latest of J. Michael Straczynski's Marvel one-shots

J. Michael Strazcynski is in the midst of a Marvel Comics victory lap of sorts, writing a series of one-shots that put together characters who rarely cross paths, including some extremely unlikely pairings such as Captain America and Volstagg, who co-headline the next one-shot in the line.

Newsarama previously showed off some unlettered pages from Captain America and Volstagg #1, in which Steve Rogers dons a set of custom crafted Asgardian armor. Now, we've got even more to show you with a fully lettered preview which sets the stage for Cap and Volstagg's big adventure together.

Here's the preview of the pages by JMS, artist Bernard Chang, color artist Marcelo Maiolo, and letterer Joe Caramagna, along with the cover by Terry and Rachel Dodson:

"AS VOLSTAGG RECRUITS THE SENTINEL OF LIBERTY! When a war breaks out in the Nine Realms, Volstagg of the Warriors Three turns to the only man skilled enough to end it: Steve Rogers, Captain America!" reads Marvel's official description of Captain America & Volstagg #1. "JMS teams with visionary artist Bernard Chang for the second in a series of one-shots bringing unlikely Marvel characters together for tales unlike any other!"

Strazcynski, who just wrapped up a run on Captain America's solo title, kicked off a series of one-shots that pair together unlikely characters with January 22's Doctor Doom and Rocket Raccoon, which, as the title implies, brought together the monarch of Latveria with the Guardians of the Galaxy's irascible engineering genius.

Captain America & Volstagg #1 goes on sale February 26.

