Steve Rogers gets his own Asgardian armor in this preview of his team up with Volstagg of the Warriors Three

Writer J. Michael Straczynski is in the midst of his series of one-shots pairing unlikely Marvel heroes and villains who have had few encounters, and the next one will bring together Volstagg of the Asgardian Warriors Three with Steve Rogers, the original Captain America.

We've got an early preview of unlettered pages by artist Bernard Chang. And even though they don't have word balloons yet, the pages deliver the thrills big time, showing off Steve Rogers' new Asgardian armor, complete with a warhammer all his own. It may not have Mjolnir's thunderous power, but it sure looks cool alongside Steve's armor and his star-spangled shield.

Check it out:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"AS VOLSTAGG RECRUITS THE SENTINEL OF LIBERTY! When a war breaks out in the Nine Realms, Volstagg of the Warriors Three turns to the only man skilled enough to end it: Steve Rogers, Captain America!" reads Marvel's official description of Captain America & Volstagg #1. "JMS teams with visionary artist Bernard Chang for the second in a series of one-shots bringing unlikely Marvel characters together for tales unlike any other!"

Straczynski's series of unlikely Marvel pairings kicked off with January 22's Doctor Doom and Rocket Raccoon, which, as the title implies, brought together the monarch of Latveria with the Guardians of the Galaxy's irascible engineering genius.

Strazcynski just wrapped up a run on Captain America, marking the latest era in his Marvel career. In years past, Straczynski has also had fan-favorite runs on Amazing Spider-Man and Thor.

Captain America & Volstagg #1 goes on sale February 26.

