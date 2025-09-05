Drink up a double dose of Blade absolutely destroying vampires in this preview of Marvel: Black, White & Blood and Guts #1
Preview | Get an early look at interior pages from all three stories in Marvel: Black, White & Blood and Guts #1
Marvel's Black, White & Blood series offers up anthology tales of some of its most hardcore heroes in stories rendered only in, as the title implies, black, white, and red. Now, just in time for the spooky seasons, the publisher is upping the game with an extra-gory new spin on the anthology series, titled Marvel: Black, White & Blood and Guts #1.
The inaugural issue of the anthology limited series features three stories: a Blade tale by writer G. Willow Wilson and artist Devmalya Pramanik; a second helping of Marvel's most famous vampire hunter by writer Al Ewing and artist Kev Walker; and a mystical Iron Man story by writer Chris Condon and artist Claire Roe.
We've got a preview of unlettered pages from all three stories here, in that order, along with EM Gist's main cover for Marvel: Black, White & Blood and Guts #1.
Check it out:
"FACE FRONT, HORROR FANS! It's October! You know what that means…it's the season for ghouls, goblins and other horrifying haunts - and unfortunately for your favorite heroes and villains (but frightfully fortunate for you readers out there in Mighty Marveldom), the Marvel U is far from immune to the effects of this time of year!" reads Marvel's official description of Black, White & Blood and Guts #1.
"FIRST! The terrifyingly talented creative team of AL EWING & KEV WALKER brings you a blood-curdling story starring BLADE! THEN! We're not done with BLADE yet, as industry powerhouse G. WILLOW WILSON and your new favorite artist DEVMALYA PRAMANIK have their own daring vision of the daywalker!" it continues. "BUT WAIT! Because you simply cannot afford to miss the final scintillating story in this issue, starring IRON MAN from breakout star CHRIS CONDON! What? You thought we were going to let the horror characters of the Marvel U have all the fun? WELL, YOU WERE WRONG!"
Marvel: Black, White & Blood and Guts #1 goes on sale October 8.
