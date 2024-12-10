Deadpool and Wolverine reunite for a bloodthirsty tour of Madripoor in the print edition of the Marvel Unlimited Infinity Comic Slash 'em Up!

Audiences can't get enough of Deadpool and Wolverine and neither, it seems, can Marvel. The Merc with the Mouth and Ol' Canucklehead return once again in Deadpool vs. Wolverine: Slash 'em Up – the latest Marvel Unlimited Infinity Comic to get a print edition.

The story, by writer Christos Gage and artist Alan Robinson, sees the duo forced to join forces while battling their way through the streets of Madripoor in a story that, according to Gage, pushes the boundaries of what is acceptable in terms of violence without incurring an R rating.

"The fact that they have a healing factor, and the fact that we're walking right up to an R rating without stepping over that line, means we can up the ante in terms of the punishment they can take," the writer said in an interview with Marvel, describing the battering that both heroes incur while fighting their foes and each other. "Alan Robinson was so great at drawing Deadpool getting squished that I had him squashed two or three more times than I planned to."

Here's Ron Lim's main cover for the one-shot, plus a variant by Mark Bagley.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

This isn't the only new comic to feature the odd couple coming soon. Deadpool, Wolverine, and Cable, along with lesser-known mutants Chamber and Thunderbird, will all feature in Weapon X-Men – a new ongoing series that debuts in February.

Marvel's official synopsis for the one-shot reads: "Deadpool and Wolverine are frenemies at their best, but their latest adventure might just push their healing factors (and Logan's patience) to their absolute limits – as anything that stands in their way will be slashed to ribbons! Deadpool is in Madripoor for his latest mission, but not for long if Wolverine has anything to say about it! But what's his stake in Wade's merc job?"

Deadpool vs. Wolverine: Slash 'em Up #1 is published by Marvel Comics on March 26

