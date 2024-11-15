Deadpool, Wolverine, and Cable unite to form a "badass" new mutant strike force in Weapon X-Men

Wolverine, Deadpool, Cable, and more heroes unite to form a brand new mutant strike force in February. Uncanny X-Men writer Joe Casey is returning to Marvel's mutants alongside artist ChrisCross for Weapon X-Men – a new ongoing series that will also include Chamber and Thunderbird.

Of course, the One World Under Doom crossover is impacting the entire Marvel universe, and it will also factor into Weapon X-Men, with the new team's first mission an assault on a stronghold in Latveria. But the series isn't just about taking on old enemies. Marvel has promised that the squad will face "foes as wild as they are" and an "all-new threat that will force this group of badass heroes to lock in and unleash their deadly skills like they never have before."

Check out Alex Ross's main cover for the first issue, plus a couple of pages of ChrisCross's interior art in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"When I pitched this series over a year ago, I knew it was going to be big... but writing a brand-new, premier super-team of top-tier, marquee mutants as they take on some of the most iconic villains in the modern Marvel Universe has turned out to be even more fun than I could've dreamed of," Casey said in a statement. "If you're a longtime fan of the expansive nature of the Marvel Universe – like I am – you don't want to miss out. Weapon X-Men is going to be dangerous, unpredictable and classic all at the same time!"

Here's Marvel's official synopsis for the first issue:

"WOLVERINE! DEADPOOL! CABLE! CHAMBER! THUNDERBIRD! Together on their very own X-team for the very first X-time – all in an X-tra-sized first issue! When a high-stakes mutant rescue mission from the ultimate global hot spot exposes the true enemy – possibly from within – an all-new team of all-action icons suddenly find themselves forged in fire. And the official membership policy is...no mercy allowed! Accept no substitutes – this is the one you didn't even know you were waiting for! This is the real thing!

Weapon X-Men #1 is published by Marvel Comics on February 19, 2025.

Comic deals, prizes and latest news Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Uncanny X-Men was relaunched recently. Here's everything you need to know about the new series.