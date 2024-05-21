Wolverine takes on Deadpool, dinosaurs, and more in his new red band comic from superstar creators Jonathan Hickman and Greg Capullo

As suspected, fan favorite artist Greg Capullo is indeed jumping back into Marvel Comics interiors with a Wolverine story written by none other than superstar writer Jonathan Hickman which celebrates Wolverine's 50th anniversary.

And what's more, the five-issue limited series, titled Wolverine: Revenge, will also release with a special red band edition (a la Marvel's current Blood Hunt limited series) with extra pages that add additional "elevated violence" - meaning readers will get to see Wolverine really cut loose.

Capullo previously teased an upcoming Wolverine comic with some art that seemingly inadvertently revealed that it was intended for a Wolverine story due to notes in the margins. Recently, a new Wolverine ongoing title by writer Saladin Ahmed and artist Martín Cóccolo was announced, throwing readers slightly off the scent of where Capullo's Wolverine would appear, but now, it's all been revealed.

In Wolverine: Revenge, Wolverine will take on a whole slew of powerful foes in knockdown, dragout fights including Omega Red, Deadpool, and of course, Sabretooth. Here's an early look at some interior pages in which Wolverine fights some dinosaurs:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"I've finally returned home to Marvel, and I’m ready to raise some Hell. And, who better to do that with than the Hitman Hickman?" Capullo tells Polygon, which broke the announcement. "To celebrate, Marvel has removed the fences and let us off our leash so that we can bring the most vicious and punishing Wolverine story possible to the fans this summer. I hope they're prepared."

Capullo made his name at Marvel on titles like Quasar and X-Force before becoming the long time artist of Spawn at Image Comics. From there, he went to DC where he drew a career-defining run on Batman alongside writer Scott Snyder. Now, he's been back at Marvel doing covers for some time, but Wolverine: Revenge will mark Capullo's first Marvel interior art in decades.

"Well, obviously it's such a privilege to get to work with a legend like Greg," states writer Jonathan Hickman. "When we first talked about the project, our number one concern was taking the readers on a high-octane, no-hold-barred Wolverine story that was a proper celebration of both the character and Greg returning to Marvel. And like he said, the bosses cut us loose and the result is an absolutely wild book. Honestly can't wait for everyone to get to check it out."

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Wolverine: Revenge #1 goes on sale August 21 with a cover by Capullo himself, seen above.

