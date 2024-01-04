It looks like Wolverine will mark the return of fan favorite artist Greg Capullo to Marvel interiors after decades away

Fan-favorite artist Greg Capullo has been back doing covers at Marvel Comics (like the Wolverine cover seen here) after spending a few decades away making a name for himself on Image's Spawn and DC's Batman. And now, he's finally taking on some interiors as the new artist of an upcoming Marvel title.

That comic, while not yet officially named, is almost certainly the upcoming Wolverine solo title that will be part of summer 2024's relaunch of the X-Men line.

How do we know? Because Capullo himself may have accidentally spilled the beans by posting a poorly cropped version of the otherwise innocuous first page of the new Wolverine #1 on social media before deleting it and replacing it with a new crop of the page which doesn't show "Wolverine" written in pencil in the top left corner (H/T to AiPT! for preserving the original post and the uncropped image).

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Capullo previously worked on Marvel titles such as Quasar and X-Force in the late '80s and early '90s before moving on to his aforementioned time at Image Comics and more recently at DC, where he forged a long term creative partnership with writer Scott Snyder on Batman.

The creators and titles of the new X-Men line have so far been kept under tight wraps, with Marvel only teasing that the relaunch will come in July, under the watch of editor Tom Brevoort. Brevoort has been part of the Avengers office for years, so the apparent hiring of Capullo on Wolverine may signal that he's looking to make a big splash with some top name creators on the new titles.

This roster of creators could also include writer Gail Simone, who was named as one of the creators of 2024's Avengers/X-Men Free Comic Book Day release, seemingly as the writer of the X-Men portion of the one-shot. This seems to indicate that Simone could be the writer of a new core flagship X-Men title.

With Capullo's name now apparently added to the list, the new X-Men line seems to be two-for-two on top name creators. We're expecting to have some official word on at least a few of the planned creators and titles for the line sometime between now and July, but Marvel has so far played its cards close to the chest.

