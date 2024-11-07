Captain America and Spider-Man chip in to undo Thor's "greatest shame" in the penultimate issue of J. Michael Strazcynski's Cap run

Writer J. Michael Straczynski is about to wrap up his Captain America run, but before that Captain America #15 tells the penultimate chapter of his story - and we've got an early preview of interior pages right here.

In the story, titled 'The New Warriors Three,' Captain America teams up with Spider-Man and Thor (two other heroes whose titles JMS had fan-favorite runs on) to restore the small town of Broxton, Oklahoma, which was once the site of the city of Asgard when it was located on Earth.

Broxton was destroyed in a battle with one of Thor's enemies, but now it seems Captain America has found a way to restore the town, enlisting the help of Thor and Spidey to do it.

Here's the gallery of pages, by Straczynski, artist Jesús Saiz, color artist Matt Hollingsworth, and letterer Joe Caramanga, along with the cover by Taurin Clarke:

"'THE NEW WARRIORS THREE' PART TWO! J. Michael Straczynski revisits THOR and SPIDER-MAN!" reads Marvel's official description of Captain America #15. "When Captain America, Spidey and Thor find themselves drawn to Broxton, Oklahoma, the trio will have to work together to find what's drawn them to the ruined town - and site of Thor's greatest shame. But what they find may prove too horrifying for even the greatest of heroes to overcome…"

Broxton, Oklahoma entered the Marvel mythos back in Straczynski's early '00s Thor run, in which the God of Thunder restored Asgard and its inhabitants, turning it from its own alternate dimension into a city floating high above the town of Broxton - until it was brought down by Norman Osborn and his Dark Avengers in the story Siege.

Captain America #15 goes on sale November 13.

