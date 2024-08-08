Amazing Spider-Man #55 pits Peter Parker against his greatest enemy - an awkward date

Amazing Spider-Man #55 is on the way, and it also marks the legacy numbered Amazing Spider-Man #949. With the landmark Amazing Spider-Man #950 just around the corner, #55/949 is setting the stage by putting Peter Parker into one of the few situations where he's the most vulnerable: trying to get in the good graces of his date Shay Marken, who he's blown it with several times already.

We've got a preview of Amazing Spider-Man #55/949, written by Zeb Wells with guest artist Emilio Laiso, color artist Bryan Valenza, and letterer Joe Caramagna, in which Shay completely reads Peter for filth for being late for yet another date - this time because he was fighting an all-new Stilt-Man, who manages to give him a big, ugly black eye.

Check it out, along with the issue's main cover by John Romita, Jr.:

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"The last arc nearly killed Spider-Man (others weren't so lucky)," reads Marvel's official description of Amazing Spider-Man #55. "Peter hopes to take a breath but gets a new challenge to face in this, the 949th legacy issue of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN! This is the last domino to fall as we head into our next big centennial!"

Amazing Spider-Man just wrapped up the story of the Spider-Goblin, in which Peter Parker became possessed by the essence of Norman Osborn's dark side, the Green Goblin, which concluded with both Peter and Osborn now free of the Goblin.

With one final arc left in writer Zeb Wells' time on the title before a new creative team comes in, Spidey is getting ready to square off with Tombstone, the new big boss of New York's crime syndicates, in a clash that's been building since the start of the current volume of Amazing Spider-Man.

Amazing Spider-Man #55/949 goes on sale August 14.

Comic deals, prizes and latest news Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Stay up to date on all the new Spider-Man comics Marvel has planned for release.