A jailbreak launches an X-Manhunt for Charles Xavier in the first major crossover of the current X-Men era

The relaunched X-Men line will embark on its first major crossover in March 2025 – and it seems like Professor X is at the center of it all.

X-Manhunt is an eight-issue saga that will run across all of the current ongoing X-comics, including the likes of Uncanny X-Men and NYX, as Charles Xavier breaks out of Graymalkin Prison where he has been held for his crimes against humanity since the fall of mutant nation Krakoa.

"Driven by mysterious new purpose, Professor X frees himself from captivity to undertake a mission of personal significance," reads Marvel's synopsis for the upcoming arc. "He has no time to lose as a telepathic virus wreaks havoc on his mind – and those around him! The hunt for the most dangerous mutant in the world begins, and Professor X desperately calls on his X-Men. Some are ready to forgive. Others are not. And while his once loyal followers clash to decide his fate, the X-Men's founder will be forced to reckon with his tarnished legacy once and for all!"

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"We've mostly been keeping the various groups of X-characters separated from one another as we set up the post-Krakoa landscape," said executive editor Tom Brevoort in a statement about the crossover. "But it feels like now is the right time to send them crashing into one another. And who better to instigate this situation than the disgraced Professor X, who has intimate connections with almost all of our key players?"

We've got the full solicitations copy and covers for each of the eight issues that make up the storyline below.

UNCANNY X-MEN #11

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by Gail Simone

Art by Javier Garrón

"X-MANHUNT" PART ONE!

At the end of the Orchis War, Charles Xavier surrendered himself to the authorities and allowed himself to be imprisoned in Graymalkin Prison! But now something has spurred him into action, into escaping his incarceration and embarking on a mad scramble across the nation! What has caused Professor X to go on the run? And will his assorted pupils move to protect him, recapture him or kill him? The answer, of course, is all of the above. In this opening chapter, Rogue and her team of X-Men are forced to ally with their worst enemy in order to betray their most trusted friend!

NYX #9

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing

Art by Francesco Mortarino

"X-MANHUNT" PART TWO!

Charles Xavier is on the run, and his first stop is New York – but there are plenty of mutants in the city who want nothing to do with the most recent master plan of the disgraced Professor X! Will the return of their dearly departed mentor bolster the burgeoning community that calls itself NYX or tear everything they've built apart? What does Xavier want from the city? What is he willing to do to get what he wants? And – perhaps most alarmingly of all – who else is waiting in the wings to strike?!

STORM #6

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by Murewa Ayodele

Art by Lucas Werneck

"X-MANHUNT" PART THREE!

Fugitive Charles Xavier seeks refuge in Storm Sanctuary, Storm's floating home in Atlanta City, and the (Alaskan) X-Men take notice. Will Storm and the X-Men join forces with Professor X to prevent his return to prison by any means necessary, or will they fall victim to opposing views that will send X-Men against X-Men in a bloody brawl to the death? And making his From the Ashes debut is the unstoppable devourer – the blue-skinned Zulu titan…Maggott!

X-MEN #13

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by Jed MacKay

Art by Netho Diaz

"X-MANHUNT" PART FOUR!

The X-Men have caught up with their erstwhile mentor Charles Xavier on his mad scramble across the country. But they aren’t the only ones who’ve found him!

X-FACTOR #8

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by Mark Russell

Art by Bob Quinn

"X-MANHUNT" PART FIVE!

Charles Xavier has escaped from prison, and X-Factor must track him down! But how will the X-Men react to X-Factor hunting their founder? And what will happen when Havok and Cyclops collide?!

X-FORCE #9

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by Geoffrey Thorne

Art by Marcus To

"X-MANHUNT" PART SIX!

Sage and Professor X go way back, to another war and another time. But now, in his hour of most desperate need, will Sage use her talents to aid Professor X's quest…or put a stop to his manic mission? The penultimate chapter of X-MANHUNT brings X-Force into the fray!

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #7

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by Eve L. Ewing

Art by Carmen Carnero

X-MANHUNT - COLLATERAL DAMAGE!

With Charles Xavier on the run, Emma Frost and Kitty Pryde reckon with their own dreams and fears for the future of mutantkind. Axo feels pushed away from the team and pulled closer and closer to charismatic technologist Sheldon Xenos. But is Xenos who he claims to be? (Spoiler: He is not!)

X-MANHUNT OMEGA #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by Gail Simone & Murewa Ayodele

Art by Gelb Melnikov

X-MANHUNT FINALE!

X-MANHUNT concludes as Professor X reaches his destination, and his assorted pursuers, friend and foe alike, catch up with him! Alliances will be battle-tested, the blades of betrayals will cut deep with poisoned tips, and when the dust finally settles, Charles Xavier will have to make a tectonic-shifting choice with the fate of all mutantkind in the balance. The world is about to change. This time around, everyone is wide awake.

