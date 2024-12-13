Universal Monsters: The Mummy resurrects the undead fiend for a "horrifyingly romantic" new series
Writer/artist Faith Erin Hicks and colorist Lee Loughridge are behind the new book
Skybound's Universal Monsters range has resurrected some of the world's most iconic movie maniacs over the last couple of years, including Dracula and the Creature from the Black Lagoon. We ranked Michael Walsh's Universal Monsters: Frankenstein as one of the 25 best comics of the year in our roundup yesterday. Now Skybound has added a fourth title to the franchise...
Universal Monsters: The Mummy is a new four-issue limited series from Eisner Award-winning writer and artist Faith Erin Hicks and colorist Lee Loughridge that re-tells this classic story from a different point of view: that of Helen Grosvenor, the living embodiment of the Mummy's long-dead lover.
"What I enjoy the most about The Mummy is the romance underlying all the horror," said Hicks in a statement about the new series. "A mortal man defies ancient gods to bring his dead lover back to life and pays the ultimate price, transformed thousands of years later into a walking specter of death. The Mummy is intrinsically a tragic figure driven by his own pain and loss, his understandable human emotions twisted into acts. It's been a thrill to tell this story from the point of view of Helen, the modern incarnation of The Mummy's long dead love, and illustrate her growing awareness of the heartbroken horror that is lurking in the shadows of early 20th century Egypt. I hope fans of all versions of The Mummy enjoy my take on this romantically horrifying (or horrifyingly romantic) story."
The first issue comes with a wide-range of cover variants to choose from, which you can see in the gallery above. As well as Hicks' own main cover, there are variants from Joshua Middleton, a 1:10 connecting cover by Guillem March, a 1:25 "Classic Horror" B&W variant from Joshua Middleton, a 1:50 cover by Martin Simmonds, a 1:75 incentive cover and a 1:100 foiled variant, both by Gabriel Rodriguez, plus a blank sketch cover.
Universal Monsters: The Mummy #1 is published by Skybound/Image Comics on March 26, 2025.
Will Salmon is the Comics Editor for GamesRadar/Newsarama. He has been writing about comics, film, TV, and music for more than 15 years, which is quite a long time if you stop and think about it. At Future he has previously launched scary movie magazine Horrorville, relaunched Comic Heroes, and has written for every issue of SFX magazine for over a decade. He sometimes feels very old, like Guy Pearce in Prometheus. His music writing has appeared in The Quietus, MOJO, Electronic Sound, Clash, and loads of other places and he runs the micro-label Modern Aviation, which puts out experimental music on cassette tape.