Dracula bites back in the first of a new series of Universal Monsters comics from Skybound

Horror comics maestro James Tynion IV is turning his attention to one of the greatest monsters of all time. Universal Monsters: Dracula is a new four-issue series, drawn by Tynion's Department of Truth collaborator Martin Simmonds. It's also the first in a new series of comics from Skybound based on the Universal Monsters movies.

"A few times in my life I've had the pleasure of writing about one of the great pop culture icons, but there is something singular about Dracula that made this opportunity too good to pass up," said Tynion.

"The challenge in front of Martin and I is to take the bloody heart of the Universal Pictures classic and find a bold new way to bring the character to life. It's been one of the most exciting creative challenges of my life, and I am phenomenally excited for you to see the horrors we have in store for you."

"Dracula has always been a horror favorite of mine," said Martin Simmons of the new book. "To get the chance to work on an exciting new interpretation of this character alongside my Department of Truth co-creator, James Tynion IV, was one I couldn't pass up. I'm so excited for readers to experience our version of Universal's classic monster - and I hope you enjoy the direction we take the story."

As well as Dracula himself, the series will feature famous supporting characters such as Renfield, Mina Seward, Van Helsing, and more.

"It's been an absolute thrill to watch the powerhouse duo behind The Department of Truth breathe new life into this legendary story," said Alex Antone, Skybound's editorial director. "Perfect for both new fans and horror afficionados alike - the Universal Monsters are as timeless as ever!"

The Universal Monsters version of Dracula was played by Bela Lugosi in Tod Browning's 1931 film. It became arguably the most popular of Lugosi's many horror roles and he would reprise the part in the 1948 horror comedy Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein. His urbane-yet-sinister manner would be a strong influence on future versions of the character, including Christopher Lee's long run of fang flicks at Hammer.

Universal Monsters: Dracula #1 is published by Skybound on October 25.

