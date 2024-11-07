Transformers #15 puts Soundwave on the warpath with the Constructicons in tow

Transformers #15 will bring two big returns to the beloved title, as artist Jorge Corona returns to the title after a break, and he's bringing one of the most feared and fan-favorite Decepticons with him - Soundwave.

If you're a Transformers fan, you're undoubtedly familiar with Soundwave, the Gatling-gun sporting Decepticon who turns into an old school boombox, complete with sidekick Decepticons who turn into tapes that fit inside.

Soundwave is featured on several of the covers for Transformers #15, while an early preview of unlettered pages from the issue by writer Daniel Warren Johnson, artist Jorge Corona, and colorist Sarah Stern show off none other than the Constructicons, who Transformers fans know can combine into the monstrous Devastator.

Here's a gallery of the pages from Transformers #15, along with the main cover for the issue by Daniel Warren Johnson and Mike Spicer, and variant covers by Jorge Corona also with Mike Spicer, Karl Kerschl, EJ Su, Oliver Ono, and Dustin Ngyuen, as well as a blank sketch cover:

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Soundwave moves to finish the war with the Autobots...and all of Earth will suffer," reads Skybound's official description of Transformers #15. "Meanwhile, Optimus Prime and Wheeljack search for the answers to a mystery that may change everything they ever thought they knew."

Transformers is the main tentpole title of the so-called Energon Universe, which also includes the upcoming GI Joe ongoing title by writer Joshua Williamson and artist Tom Reilly, and the original title Void Rivals.

Transformers #15 goes on sale December 11.

