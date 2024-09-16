A cryptic Instagram post hints that Grant Morrison is finally returning to comics to write one of Image's most acclaimed titles

Grant Morrison is one of the greatest writers to have ever worked in comics. From groundbreaking runs on some of the world's biggest superheroes – Batman, Superman, and Green Lantern to name just three – to boundary-pushing comics like The Invisibles, The Filth, We3, Happy! and more, Morrison is simply legendary. And yet a short piece in DC Pride 2023 and some posts on their Xanaduum Substack aside, Morrison has largely avoided the medium since 2021, instead pursuing a screenwriting career as well as writing a deliriously wild first novel, Luda.

Now an Instagram post from Image Comics seems to imply that Morrison is back in comics and potentially taking on one of the publisher's most popular titles. The post contains a single teaser image, which you can see below, that simply reads GRANT MORRISON over a picture of three scoops of ice cream with a pink and green tint overlaid.

(Image credit: Image Comics)

Now, this would seem to imply one of two things. Perhaps Morrison is debuting a new chilled dairy treat-themed comic over at the Image. The second and far more likely reading, however, is that this has something to do with Ice Cream Man – the long-running horror anthology series that Image has published since 2018.

Co-created by writer W. Maxwell Prince, artist Martin Morazzo, and colorist Chris O'Halloran, Ice Cream Man tells disparate stories with an overriding mythology centered on Rick, the mysterious Ice Cream Man of the title.

Is this post suggesting that Morrison will take over as the writer of the series, then? Or perhaps appear as a guest or co-writer? The latter seems the most likely given that the book has, until now, been Prince's baby. Whatever the case, it's exciting to see hints that Morrison is finally returning to comics.

These also hints follow in the wake of the news (broken by The Hollywood Reporter) that Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice co-writers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar have signed on to produce a film adaptation of Ice Cream Man.

Morrison and Quitely's All-Star Superman tops our list of the best Superman stories of all time.