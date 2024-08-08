Captain Underpants creator Dav Pilkey's bestselling Dog Man graphic novel series gets its first video game adaptation

Captain Underpants creator Dav Pilkey's range of Dog Man graphic novels is one of the best selling comics series in the world right now, having shifted more than 60 million copies since it launched in 2016. The young reader series, which is about the adventures of a canine cop, recently published its 12th volume, with a movie adaptation from Dreamworks hitting theaters in January 2025. Now, Dog Man is about to embark on his first video game adventure...

Dog Man: Mission Impawsible is a new 2D side-scrolling platform game for Steam, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X that sees players chase a thief across 50 levels and five different worlds. According to publisher Mindscape, "Players will explore eight iconic locations from the Dog Man universe, including City Hall, the Giant Marshmallow Factory, and various jails. Each location offers unique platforming challenges and puzzle-solving opportunities, ensuring action-packed and entertaining gameplay for fans of all ages."

You can check out a selection of screenshots from Mission Impawsible below.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Mindscape) (Image credit: Mindscape) (Image credit: Mindscape) (Image credit: Mindscape) (Image credit: Mindscape)

"This game is not just a playthrough," said Mindscape CEO Mark Huijmans in a statement. "It's an adventure that expands the Dog Man universe, offering all fans a chance to play with their favorite characters in a dynamic and interactive way."

The most recent Dog Man graphic novel, The Scarlet Shedder, was published in March this year and quickly became the #1 bestselling book in the United States and Canada, as well as the #1 bestselling children's book in the UK. The 13th volume in the series, Dog Man: Big Jim Begins, will be published by Scholastic on December 3, and will offer a look at the origins of some of the series' beloved characters. Dog Man: Mission Impawsible will be released later this year.

