We'll finally learn if Sonic is faster than the Flash as Sega's famous hedgehog and pals team up with the Justice League in a new mash-up comic

Unlikely worlds will collide in the upcoming DC X Sonic the Hedgehog comic book crossover, which mashes up Sonic and his pals with the heroes of the Justice League as they take on none other than Darkseid with the fate of both their realities in the balance. Now, DC and Sega have released a first look at interior pages from DC X Sonic the Hedgehog #1, showing a race between the Justice League and team Sonic.

And yes, of course that means we'll finally get an answer to whether Sonic can outrun the Flash (though I suspect it'll be an outcome that flatters them both somehow). But that's not all, as writer Ian Flynn and artist Adam Bryce Thomas will go on to pit the Justice League, Sonic, and the hedgehog's friends against Darkseid as he apparently gains the power of the notorious Chaos Emeralds.

Perhaps it's that chaos that will lead to the mash-up between the heroes becoming literal, as Sonic is mashed-up with Flash, Shadow becomes Batman, Tails becomes Cyborg, Silver becomes Green Lantern, Amy becomes Wonder Woman, and Knuckles becomes Superman.

Here's a look at the interior pages from DC X Sonic the Hedgehog #1, along with the main cover Pablo M. Collar and a variant cover by Ethan Young, as well as the main covers for #2, #3, and #4:

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

"DC x Sonic the Hedgehog…features an unprecedented crossover event where the Justice League and Team Sonic must unite to save their worlds from a major threat," reads the official description of the story. "The action speeds up when the monstrous Darkseid crosses dimensions to invade the world of Sonic the Hedgehog, seeking the ultimate power. Sonic and his friends have faced everything from mad scientists to ancient spirits, but the forces of Apokolips may be too much for them! Thankfully, the full heroic might of the Justice League arrives to back them up!"

DC x Sonic the Hedgehog #1 goes on sale March 19.

