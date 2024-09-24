Sonic the Hedgehog is mashing up with the Justice League for a comic series that turns Sonic into the Flash, Shadow into Batman, and more

After a brief teaser shared on DC's recent Batman Day, it's now official - the Justice League is mashing up with Sonic the Hedgehog and his pals for a crossover adventure that puts Sonic, Shadow, Tails, and more into the roles of the Flash, Batman, and Cyborg, among others.

The partnership was formally announced in the September 24 episode of Sonic Central, with presenter Tiffany Smith interviewing Sega of America senior vice president Ivo Gerscovich to get the details of the impending DC X Sonic mash-up. The interview starts around the 16:15 mark.

Launching in March 2025, the five-issue limited series will be written by Ian Flynn, who wrote over 100 issues of the official Sonic the Hedgehog comic. No artist has been announced, but the official designs for the characters were shown in the video.

Here's a gallery of all the designs, which include Shadow as Batman, Sonic as Flash, Tails as Cyborg, Amy as Wonder Woman, Knuckles as Superman, and Silver as Green Lantern:

"It's gonna start with comics. That's gonna start in March 2025, and we're gonna have one issue a month," states Gerscovich. "Besides the five comics we talked about for March 2025, we're also gonna do a collected edition of those comics, as well as merchandise including apparel, accessories, toys, collectibles, and all this will be for fall 2025."

But the partnership won't stop there, as Gerscovich also reveals that there will be more DC X Sonic mash-ups to come in 2026.

"We're gonna continue the celebration of Sonic and DC through 2026," he states. "We're just getting started."

DC X Sonic kicks off in March 2025.

