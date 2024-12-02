The hardcover collection of All-Star Superman, the story that inspires James Gunn's Superman movie, is on sale for almost 50% off

When it comes to Cyber Monday comic book deals, there are few books on sale as beloved as All-Star Superman, writer Grant Morrison, artist Frank Quitely, and color artist Jamie Grant's mythic standalone story that deals with one of the most tragic of topics - the impending death of the Man of Steel - with unrivaled hope and sci-fi spectacle. And Amazon has the whole 12-issue series collected in a single hardback volume for under $20 right now, a discount of nearly 50%

That's the kind of deal you should leap on as fast as a speeding bullet, as All-Star Superman isn't just popular among fans, it's also one of the main inspirations for the story and vibe of James Gunn's upcoming Superman reboot film. In fact, All-Star Superman is so great, Newsarama has named it both the best Superman story of all time, and one of the best DC stories of all time.

This is a perfect story for Superman fans who want a taste of comics with an all-time-great story that totally stands on its own. It's got Lex Luthor, Lois Lane, the Fortress of Solitude, and all kinds of sci-fi style Superman goodness inspired by his entire legacy from 1938 until its original publication in the mid '00s.

And at just under $20 - $18.79, to be exact - you'd be hard-pressed to find a better price available for a full-sized hardcover collection of All-Star Superman, a Cyber Monday deal that can help you fill in an important volume in any comic collection.

All-Star Superman Hardcover Collection | $34.99 $18.79 at Amazon

Save $16.20 - Any Superman fan or even comic fan in general should have a copy of All-Star Superman in their library, and at under $20, this is one of the best prices you'll see for a new hardcover collection of all 12 issues.

✅ You want to read one of the most beloved Superman stories of all time

✅ You want to read a standalone comic story Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't want to read a comic book

Should you buy the All-Star Superman Hardcover Collection?

This is a perfect gift for the Superman fan in your life - especially if that Superman fan is yourself. All-Star Superman is one of the most critically acclaimed Superman stories of all time, and it's a must-have for any Superman reader, especially in a hardcover volume.

And if you're just looking to get into comics, or you don't want to catch up on precious issues to enjoy a story, All-Star Superman stands alone, so there's no need to read anything else.

