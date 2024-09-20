Metamorpho is back in his own title which writer Al Ewing promises will show superheroes at their "wildest and weirdest"

Writer Al Ewing is upping his DC game with a new Metamorpho ongoing title, which puts the so-called Element Man back in the spotlight for a comic that aims to harken back to the classic superhero days of the DC Universe.

Ewing is joined by artist Steve Lieber and colorist Lee Loughridge for the title, which will focus on Silver Age style done-in-one stories that channel the strange and silly days of Metamorpho's classic adventures.

"To know him is to love him. He’s the one and only Rex Mason, alias Metamorpho... but can even he win out against Cy.C.L.O.P.S., the hairy eyeball of crime that gazes from the top of the pop charts to the lowest depths of evil—and even into the far-off, far-out Ra-Realm?" reads DC's official description of Metamorpho: The Element Man #1. "To find out, the Element Man must survive a hand-picked assassin who can match him change for change... and that's just the first issue!"

Check out a gallery of unlettered preview pages by Steve Lieber and Lee Loughridge, along with their main cover for Metamorpho: The Element Man #1 and variants by Ian Bertram and Erica Henderson:

"This is 100% fun comics, delivered with total confidence, visceral joy and absolutely no winking to the camera," states Ewing in the announcement. "It's a love letter to Bob Haney, Ramona Fradon and the spirit of superheroes at their wildest and weirdest – we're aiming to catch the essential fab-freakiness of Metamorpho like lightning in a bottle and get groovy with it in our own special way."

Metamorpho, AKA Rex Mason, first appeared way back in 1965's The Brave and the Bold #57, which showed his origin as an adventurer who gains the power to turn his body into various elements after being exposed to the magical artifact known as the Orb of Ra.

"This is our take on classic DC comics. Done-in-ones that'll satisfy discerning Metamaniacs month by month as they build up to something so far out that it might just be a one-way ticket to nowheresville for a certain freak of a thousand changes!" Ewing continues. "Who is the menacing Mister 3? What's the sinister secret of Sugar Sweet? Who's the target of Vandal Savage's million-year revenge? All these way-out mysteries and more will be answered in the New Age of Metamorpho – it's our Xmas gift to you!”

Metamorpho: The Element Man #1 goes on sale December 25.

