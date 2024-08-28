Space Usagi's daughter Akemi embarks on her first solo adventure in a new short story to accompany the rabbit ronin's latest collection

The Space Usagi comeback is in full effect! The sci-fi spin-off of Stan Sakai's beloved rabbit ronin Usagi Yojimbo launched in 1992 at Mirage Studios (the original home of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and ran for three limited series, consisting of three issues each plus a couple of short stories. The character has cropped up elsewhere over the years, even sometimes crossing over with the TMNT, and Dark Horse started printing brand new Space Usagi material recently with last year's Yokai Hunter one-shot, as well as a lavish series of reprints that collect the classic tales, now in full color.

The second volume in the reprint series, covering the White Star Rising arc, will be published as both a series of three single issues starting this October, and as a collected edition in May 2025, where it will be available in both trade paperback and limited edition hardcover formats. We've got a preview of the book for you right here which shows off several of Emi Fujii's newly-colored pages in the gallery below...

Also included in the book is a new short story by Stan and Julie Sakai that expands the Space Usagi universe. "'Akemi and the Secret Invasion' is the first full length story featuring the daughter of the current Space Usagi," said Sakai in a statement to Newsarama. "It has a lot of excitement, but sprinkled with whimsy and cuteness. I'm sure people will enjoy this first look at a new, unlikely action hero."

You can check out the first page of the new tale below.

(Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

Both the trade paperback and hardcover collections of Space Usagi: White Star Rising run to 88-pages, with the hardcover also including a numbered tip-in sheet signed by Stan Sakai.

Here's Dark Horse's official solicitation info for the new volume:

"The rabbit ronin's classic adventures in space continue – now in color! Taking place directly after the Space Usagi: Death and Honor arc, Stan Sakai's second Space Usagi series sees Miyamoto Usagi continuing to defend the Shirohoshi clan in the far future from scheming rivals, the Kajitori. New friends, like space pirate Rhogen, and new enemies, led by Empress Amateh, are introduced in this miniseries now colored by longtime collaborator Emi Fujii! This collection also includes new stories by Julie Sakai and Stan Sakai, featuring Space Usagi’s Akemi character! Collects Space Usagi: White Star Rising #1–#3."

Writers: Stan Sakai, Julie Sakai

Artist: Stan Sakai

Colorist: Emi Fujii

Cover Artist: Stan Sakai

Format: Trade paperback ($17.99), hardcover ($59.99)

The collected Space Usagi: White Star Rising is published by Dark Horse Comics on May 20, 2025.

