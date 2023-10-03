Space Usagi returns with a whole slate of exclusive variant covers

Writer/artist Stan Sakai's Usagi Yojimbo is one of the longest running, most beloved independent comics around. And while the rabbit ronin's adventures in a world based on feudal Japan are Usagi Yojimbo's bread and butter, his far future spin-off Space Usagi is returning in a one-shot titled Space Usagi: Yokai Hunter.

Created by Stan Sakai himself with colors from Emi Fujii, the one-shot features a main cover also by Sakai, and non-exclusive variants by Agnes Garabowska and Peach Momoko, along with several variant covers which are exclusive to certain retailers.

Now, ahead of Space Usagi: Yokai Hunter's October 11 release, publisher Dark Horse Comics has unveiled all of the available covers, seen in the gallery below. The gallery is followed by a list of the artists who created them and the shop where they're available:

"Fans of legendary swordsman and wanderer Usagi Yojimbo have enjoyed countless tales told of his exciting adventures - tales told over hundreds, perhaps thousands, of years," reads Dark Horse's press release. "Someone in the far future enjoys another classic adventure featuring the rabbit ronin, and Stan Sakai's Space Usagi universe returns with a unique, new story."

Usagi Yojimbo has been running since 1984, with its lead character, Miyamoto Usagi, having even crossed over with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. That crossover, which has since become a repeated tradition, led to the inclusion of Usagi Yojimbo in the original TMNT toyline, as well as a version of Space Usagi.

