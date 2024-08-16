Giant Robot Hellboy will stomp once more in a new sequel series from Mike Mignola and Duncan Fegredo
It's a sequel to 2023's limited series
It's a busy few months for Hellboy fans, with a new (and Mike Mignola approved) movie on the way. Now, Newsarama can exclusively reveal that a two-issue sequel to one of the best Hellboy comics of recent years is also incoming.
Giant Robot Hellboy Returns is the follow up to last year's limited series, which saw Big Red become a Big Mech. Giant Robot Hellboy Returns will once again by written by Mike Mignola himself and drawn by Duncan Fegredo, colorist Dave Stewart, and letterer Clem Robins. Fegredo will also be handling the series' main covers. A variant cover by Our Bones Dust artist Ben Stenbeck (pictured in the gallery below) will be available for #1, with #2 receiving a variant from James Harren.
"What started as a funny drawing – A joke – has taken on a life of its own," said Mignola in a statement about the new comic. "And watching Duncan breathe life into this thing is pure joy."
Dark Horse's official synopsis for the first issue gives us a hint of the story – and it sounds like Hellboy will be embarking on an undersea odyssey in the new comic:
"After Hellboy is kidnapped and connected to a massive mecha-Hellboy for a mission on a mysterious, faraway island, Giant Robot Hellboy disappears. Scientists comb the sea looking for him but find more than they bargained for when an interdimensional portal threatens to pull them in – or let monsters of unknown origin out."
Giant Robot Hellboy Returns #1 will be published by Dark Horse Comics sometime in 2025.
Artist Duncan Fegredo tells us about the first series of Giant Robot Hellboy in our exclusive interview.
