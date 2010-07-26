Comic-Con 2010: Ruffalo and Renner join The Avengers

Marvel are continuing to do their level best to steal the show at this year’s Comic-Con, with Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner now confirmed as the studio’s latest signings to don the spandex for The Avengers .

The casting comes hot on the heels of last week’s announcement that Joss Whedon will be directing the project, and was revealed at the close of a pair of discussion panels for Captain America and Thor .

After a quick teaser trailer, it was left to Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr., to make the big reveal, describing The Avengers as “the most ambitious movie ever”, before introducing Renner and Ruffalo to the stage.

Ruffalo has arguably the more daunting task, with the Shutter Island star charged with squeezing himself into Bruce Banner’s purple mini-shorts. Renner meanwhile, will star as Hawkeye, the arrow-toting marksman with the circus background.

Sam Jackson, Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner…it’s a cast that to have both fanboys and newcomers foaming at the mouth, and even Whedon was struggling to contain his excitement.

“I had a dream all my life,” joked the director, “and it wasn’t this good.” If he can manage to convert dream into reality, the Dark Knight could have some competition for Best Comic-Book Movie Ever. Watch out Bats…

Excited for The Avengers ? Or sick and tired of costumed capering? Let us know...