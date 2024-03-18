Cities: Skylines 2 finally debuts first wave of mods in beta next week, with coding and map editing tools the first to launch

Cities: Skylines 2 is finally beginning mod support next week, nearly five months after the game first launched.

In a new Steam forum post, Cities: Skylines 2 developer Colossal Order revealed that the first wave of modding tools will be available in an update next week, March 25. This update is meant to be a "beta release" for mods, so when it rolls around next week, only coding and map editing mods will initially be available.

"With the Map Editor, you can make maps with the Terraforming Tools you’re used to, import hightmaps to create highly accurate depictions of your hometown, and upload your creations to Paradox Mods," the Steam post reads. "With the Code Tools, you can show off your coding skills and create Code Mods to meet your heart's desire!" the post adds.

"Future updates will improve on these tools and come to include support for Asset Mods. As we’ve talked about before, there will be updates to these tools that we are currently working on, and we will see some updates before the 1.0 release. We will be taking your opinion into consideration when we continue to work on the editor and are looking forward to seeing the feedback that you might have," the Steam post from Colossal Order also explains.

If you want more details on the future of mods for Cities: Skylines 2, be sure to keep an eye on the game's Steam page. Between March 19 and 21, Colossal Order will publish three more blog posts delving into the map editor, the code editor, and modding in general. These will probably elaborate on everything you'll be able to do when the first wave of mods arrives on March 25.

This update has been a pretty long time coming for Cities: Skylines 2 players. When the game first launched in October 2023, it was met with such negative reviews over performance issues that Colossal Order postponed all DLC until the game was in a better state. Fans have been waiting a while for these fixes, and last month in February, Cities: Skylines 2 players and content creators alike were beginning to feel especially frustrated.

