Cities Skylines 2 abandons weekly patches and delays DLC so devs can focus on fixes that "require a bit more work"

Cities Skylines 2 will no longer receive weekly patches as its dev focuses on the city builder's bigger issues.

On November 20, Cities Skylines 2 developer Colossal Order shared an update with fans, in the form of its regular CO Word of the Week post. In the latest edition of the series, the studio explained its plan going forward in terms of both updates and future DLC.

As we've heard before, Cities Skylines 2 won't get DLC until performance issues are fixed - although the new post gives us a little more context as to how long we could be waiting for that additional content. "Once the PC version is where we want it to be, we will be focusing on the console release and DLC content," the post reads, before revealing that any DLC that was planned has now been pushed back slightly.

"We are committed to bringing the marketed DLC content to you, but it will not be landing in the originally promoted schedule," the post continues. It then reveals that Cities Skylines 2's first Asset Pack, called Beach Properties, has already been worked on by artists and the studio's outsourcing partner but will only be implemented after the asset and performance fixes are complete. "I apologize for the delay, but we must not rush new content out before the base is ready for it," the developer adds. The same can be said for the Content Creator Packs and Radio stations, with more information expected later.

Perhaps more surprisingly, the post reveals that the weekly updates the team has been rolling out since launch will now be expected less frequently. The most recent hotfix helped with things like the garbage and stray dog problem but the next one "is not yet scheduled," according to the developer.

"As we're continuing to work on the improvements, we’ll adjust the pace of the updates slightly so we won’t see a new patch every week going forward but will have a bit longer cadence between them," the post says. Although, there's a good reason for this: "We have made it through the quicker fixes and we’re now digging into the ones that require a bit more work."

It's no secret that the city builder hasn't had the smoothest of launches - in our Cities Skylines 2 review we said "its promise is completely overshadowed by its technical problems" - so it's fair to say that the team has a lot of work to do if it wants to get the game up to scratch.