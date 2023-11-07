Cities Skylines 2 won't get DLC until performance issues are fixed

Cities Skylines 2's developer has pledged to not release any paid DLC until it remedies performance issues.

When Cities Skylines 2 launched last month in October, it was in bad shape. As we noted our in full Cities Skylines 2 review at the time, the promises of the game were completely and utterly overshadowed by its vast technical issues, "dragging a fantastic core experience down into frustration and disappointment."

Now, Colossal Order CEO Mariina Hallikainen has a pledge for players. "We will not release new paid content for Cities: Skylines II before the outstanding performance issues are fixed to our standards," Hallikainen wrote in a new blog post yesterday, November 6 (thanks, Eurogamer).

However, Hallikainen cautioned that Colossal Order is a "small team," and so must "focus on the task at hand to avoid spreading too thin." The CEO also adds that the development team is looking forward to addressing player suggestions for Cities Skylines 2, including quality-of-life improvements from the original game that are missing in the sequel due to time constraints.

Colossal Order already launched one patch for Cities Skylines 2 late last month towards the end of October, pushing the game's performance from unplayable to merely bad. The patch chiefly addressed the stuttering issues that have been plaguing the game since launch, and although it wasn't a complete fix, it was a step in the right direction.

Cities Skylines 2 currently carries a 'Mixed' user rating average on Steam after over 22,000 reviews from players. As you can probably imagine, the vast majority of negative user reviews lambast the game's performance issues, which Colossal Order revealed it decided wasn't a "deal-breaker" for players prior to launch.

