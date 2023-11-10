New Cities: Skylines 2 patch fixes a bug that was filling the city builder with literal garbage and packs of stray dogs

Cities: Skylines 2 has received another hotfix, this time one that stops your cities from overflowing with garbage and lowers the number of stray pets popping up around town.

As revealed on the city builder's Steam page, Cities: Skylines 2 has been updated with the 1.0.13f1 hotfix. As you'd expect - since the game launched with countless bugs making it " unplayable " at one point - a large part of this patch is fixing problems. You can see the full list via the link above, but we're going to focus on two of the 18 fixes in this update, the ones related to garbage and stray pets.

Earlier this week, developer Colossal Order shared its regular CO Word of the Week post, which gave players a taste of the update that's now live in the sim. According to the post, several players experienced issues with garbage, including things like garbage trucks disappearing mid-journey, garbage city service buildings preventing garbage from being collected, and more.

Thankfully, this latest patch made a number of fixes including: "Balanced Garbage production and accumulation calculations," "fixed garbage truck accidentally adding garbage load when calculating garbage amount estimate for the path," "fixed garbage resource 'Trade value' showing negative value in statistics," and "balanced Incinerator Plant electricity output."

The other issue bothering players is the bug that was causing "an insane number of abandoned packs of dogs all over the city." I think that means it's their city now. The good news is that people have apparently stopped abandoning their pets so much as the hotfix "balanced stray pets in the city." According to that developer post, newlyweds in Cities: Skylines 2 should now welcome their partner's dogs to the family and not leave them behind - as they should!

"Plans to fix this issue caused immediate debate if we should turn this bug into a feature," the post reads, "I for one would absolutely welcome the idea of an animal shelter DLC with a bunch of policies and all sorts of animals needing rescue in the city!" Unfortunately, this is most definitely not in the pipeline just yet as Cities Skylines 2 won't get DLC until performance issues are fixed .