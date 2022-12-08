Save up to $310 in the Christmas 3D printer deals from Anycubic, Creality, and Elegoo

The Creality and Anycubic Christmas sales have kicked off, and there are some surprisingly good 3D printer deals in the mix even though we just waved off Black Friday. Elegoo is joining in with some offers of its own, too, so it's clearly a good time to be shopping for the big three.

While some machines are hovering just above the record low prices that we saw at the end of November, many - including the beginner friendly Kobra Go - have returned to their cheapest costs. The Go is currently back at $189 via Anycubic (opens in new tab) instead of almost $210, for example, while the Photon Mono X (which is a solid entry-level resin printer) has been slashed by $230 (opens in new tab) overall. Meanwhile, the Creality Ender-3 S1 Pro is $71 less at Creality's website (opens in new tab) and the Elegoo Saturn has 38% off (bringing it to $299.99 (opens in new tab) instead of $480 on the official Elegoo site).

These offers are selling fast; for instance, a 10% cut on the popular Creality Ender-3 V2 ran out after just a day on sale (as of right now, the only place to get it for less is Walmart, where it's $219.89 instead of $279 (opens in new tab)).

It seems like a good time to stock up on supplies as well. As an example, you can grab three bottles of colored UV resin for the price of two at Anycubic (opens in new tab) right now, and many accessories at Creality have been reduced by 15% overall.

To save you some time working through the list, we've rounded up what we think are the best offers below. That includes some of the best 3D printers overall, so there's plenty to get your teeth into.

Just don't hang about for too long. The Anycubic sale runs until December 20, while Creality offers different discounts depending on the date (the current reductions last until December 13).

AnyCubic Kobra Go | $209 $189 at AnyCubic

Save $20 - One of the most accessible 3D printers for beginners is back to its lowest ever price, so if you wanted to get started with your own prints, now's a good time to dive in.



Anycubic Photon Mono 4K | $289 $189 at Anycubic

Save $100 - In terms of sheer value for money, this offer is aggressively good. While the Photon Mono 4K has been superseded by newer models, it's a great place to start if you're a 3D-printing beginner.



Creality Ender-3 S1 Pro | $479 $407.15 at Creality

Save $71.85 - This higher-end filament printer has been hit with one of the biggest discounts in the company's Christmas 3D printer deals. That's also around a lot less than you'll see from the likes of Amazon right now.



Anycubic Photon Mono X | $529 $299 at Anycubic

Save $229 - That's a stellar discount on the larger, faster Mono X. It's one of the most eye-catching price cuts in terms of sheer size, at least. We almost never see it fall that low in price either, certainly not on the likes of Amazon.



Elegoo Saturn | $480 $299.99 at Elegoo

Save $180 - If you'd rather opt for a resin printer, the very respectable 4K Saturn has been knocked down by around 38% overall. It strikes a good balance of size and performance vs cost, especially when it's on sale with this much of a drop. Sure, it's not the newest or the best anymore... but it's still very decent at that price.



More 3D printer deals

Want to go beyond Anycubic or Creality? We've set our bargain-hunting software on a search for more 3D printer deals across all the major brands below. If there's a discount to be had, you'll find it here.

