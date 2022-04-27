New Chip n’ Dale trailer is a Disney fever dream filled with fan-favorite cameos

Disney has dropped another absolutely bonkers trailer for Chip n' Dale: Rescue Rangers – and it's got plenty of familiar faces.

The movie picks up some thirty years after Rescue Rangers was canceled, and finds a present-day Chip (John Mulaney) and Dale (Andy Samberg) living very different lives; The impossibly Type-A Chip works as an insurance agent while Dale, having undergone a 'CGI surgery,' makes a living off of star appearances at pop culture conventions. After a former castmate disappears without a trace, Chip and Dale re-team and become detectives once again in order to save the lives of multiple cartoons.

Akiva Schaffer's meta live-action/animated flick doesn't shy away from the fact that it's more or less a modern-day Who Framed Roger Rabbit, as Roger himself makes a cameo in the first teaser trailer. The official trailer, however, goes all out. Appearances include Lumiere from Beauty and the Beast, Flounder from The Little Mermaid, and a terrifying, grown-up Peter Pan who hunts down Chip and Dale. Seth Rogen also reprises his role as CGI Pumba from the 2019 Lion King.

But the easter eggs don't stop there. Chip and Dale come across an evidence room containing Sora's signature keyblade, the Mad Hatter's hat, a singular Mickey Mouse glove, the Chesire Cat's signature grin, and a wide array of disembodied animated animal snouts.

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers is set to hit Disney Plus on May 20, and we can't wait to see what else is in store. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2022.