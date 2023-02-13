Children of the Corn reboot trailer introduces us to a new generation of killer kids

The official Red Band trailer for Kurt Wimmer's Children of the Corn reboot is here – and it looks like a bloody good time.

Per the official synopsis, "twelve-year-old Eden Edwards (Kate Moyer) – possessed by a spirit in a dying cornfield – recruits the other children in her small town to rise up and take control. Tired of having to pay the price for their parent's mistakes, Eden leads the kids on a bloody rampage, killing the adults and anyone who opposes her. With all the adults jailed or dead, it comes down to one high schooler (Elena Kampouris) who won't go along with the plan and becomes the town's only hope of survival."

The film also stars Callan Mulvey (The Gray Man) and Bruce Spence (The Road Warrior).

Wimmer (Point Break, Equilibrium) writes and directs the brand new retelling of Stephen King's classic short story. The first adaptation, directed by Fritz Kiersch, hit theaters in 1984 and spawned a franchise of several films. The initial film is focused on adult characters Burt (Peter Horton) and Vicky (Linda Hamilton) who accidentally stumble upon the rural Nebraska town where children run the show. The franchise would go on to explore new iterations of the children's cult.

Children of the Corn is set to hit theaters in the United States on March 3 for an 18-day release window before being made available to stream via Shudder on March 21.

