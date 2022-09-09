Check out these spectacular fan-made God of War Ragnarok PS5 skins

Two talented fans have shown their love for God of War Ragnarok with custom PS5 skins.

As spotted by Eurogamer (opens in new tab), Anderson e Débora (opens in new tab), who describe themselves as a "couple of Brazilian artists in love with video games", shared pictures of their beautiful God of War-inspired creations on Instagram. The photos show two cover designs, one for a PS5 that's used in a vertical position and one for when it's laid horizontally.

The former shows the console encased by runes, much like those on the chests littered throughout the God of War reboot. The latter is perhaps even more impressive as it shows Mjolnir embedded on top of the PS5, Thor's mighty hammer seemingly crushing the top of the hardware.

A post shared by Anderson e Débora (@fan2fan.br) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Anderson e Débora (@fan2fan.br) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

If you like the look of these custom PS5 skins, the good news is that they will actually be available to buy. The bad news is that only 40 of each will be available worldwide, so to get your hands on one, you'll have to be quick and have a lot of luck on your side. According to their store page gom.gom.figures (opens in new tab), the skins will be priced at 1,700 AED, which equates to roughly $460/£400. Orders aren't being taken yet, and there's no indication of when they will be, so it's worth checking back regularly if you're interested.

The highly anticipated God of War Ragnarok is launching on November 9. Earlier this week, a trailer promoting the sequel was released; however, Kratos and Atreus were nowhere to be seen. Instead, they were replaced by the dynamic duo that is Rick and Morty. If you've not played God of War since its launch in 2018 and can't quite remember what happened, don't worry, as Sony has released a helpful story recap to get you up to speed on the events of the first game before God of War Ragnarok's release.

