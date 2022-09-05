God of War Ragnarok gets a whacky Rick and Morty trailer

If you were hoping to see more of God of War Ragnarok, then you sure won't in this new Rick and Morty trailer promoting the sequel.

Yes, the dynamic duo are back and doing marketing for Sony Santa Monica's sequel, somehow. The short trailer just below stars Rick and Morty going on one of their usual haphazard adventures, this time specifically featured around God of War Ragnarok, only to inadvertently obtain the Leviathan Axe from Sony Santa Monica's reboot.

God of War Ricknarock #ad @PlayStation pic.twitter.com/jIn5lIGo5MSeptember 5, 2022 See more

Somewhere, a finger on a monkey's paw just curled. There's no new gameplay or other details around the forthcoming game here, just two cartoonish characters having the adventure of their lives. Well, at least Rick Sanchez is, we're not sure Morty's enjoying the whole ordeal, which is pretty much par for the course at this point.

This whacky advert isn't entirely unprecedented. Cast your mind back over four years ago to when the God of War reboot was on the way, and you might remember the advert just below, created by PlayStation's UK division, in which some poor marketing person gets completely the wrong end of the stick. Hey, it was a pretty good advert as far as game adverts go.

God of War Ragnarok releases in just over two months from now on November 9, for both PS5 and PS4 consoles. Just last week, we were treated to four brand new minutes of God of War Ragnarok gameplay, showcasing both Kratos and Atreus teaming up once against, but this time taking on a brand new enemy in the Grims.

