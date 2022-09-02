New God of War Ragnarok gameplay footage shows Kratos’ new weapon abilities

New gameplay footage of God of War Ragnarok has been released, demonstrating Kratos’ new weapon abilities.

Originally shared by Game Informer (opens in new tab), the short video contains exciting details about the upcoming sequel. Not even thirty seconds into the footage, we see Kratos using the two new Dauntless and Stonewall arm shields that effortlessly toss opponents up in the air and temporarily out of reach. Beyond this, we also get a brief glimpse of Atreus in action using his signature weapon of choice, an arrow.

Just like in the last game, the video reveals that Atreus will be able to assist Kratos using the abilities he obtained in the last game. This includes stunning with arrows, destroying obstructions, swinging his bow, and summoning spectral allies.

One of the main takeaways from this short excerpt of the game is the reveal that the triangle button will now have a brand new use in God of War Ragnarok. As explained by Game Informer (opens in new tab), in the previous God of War game the triangle button was used to recall the axe, however, if the axe was already in your hand nothing happened on screen. This time around, triangle attacks are called 'Weapon Signature Moves' and, depending on the weapon you have equipped, this move will do one of two things.

If Kratos is wielding the Blades of Chaos and the player holds or mashes triangle, the Norse God will perform the weapon's signature move known as 'Whiplash'. This elemental feature coats the blades in fire to deal a more deadly attack. The same goes for the Leviathan Axe, which has the signature move called 'Frost Awaken', both of which you can see in action in the video.

The other main thing introduced in the video was the lizard-like enemies known as Grims. These anthropomorphic reptilians look to be pretty forbiddable foes, but as demonstrated in the short clip, are no match for Kratos' new triangle ability, especially with Atreus ready to jump on the back of one of them at any given moment.

God of War Ragnarok is due to release in just a few months' time on November 9, 2022, for PS5 and PS4.