Cheap gaming mouse deals under $50 - save up to 60% for Prime Day

If you're looking for a cheap gaming mouse this Amazon Prime Day, you've struck lucky. There are a ton of deals on right now in honor of the sales event, and you know the best thing? The mice themselves don't suck. In fact, many are downright great.

Look, I appreciate every entry we have on the best gaming mouse. I've gone hands-on with and reviewed most of them. But they're also expensive. As such, these cheap gaming mouse deals for Prime Day are rather eye-catching. They bring the overall cost well below $50 in most cases, and that's much more palatable than usual.

One of the best offers right now would have to be the 50% discount you're getting on the Logitech G502 HERO. This one has a constant presence on best-of lists, and the fact that it's dropped down to $39.99 (£26.99 in the UK) is absurdly good value.

Likewise, the revamped DeathAdder V2 - an update on a beloved gaming mouse - has also received a discount. This one's tumbled in cost by more than 35%, bringing it down to $44.99 in the US and £40 in the UK.

Want something so cheap it's almost offensive, on the other hand? Try the Viper Mini. This mouse from Razer is now just $24.99 at Amazon US and £27.99 with Amazon UK. It's a great piece of kit in terms of responsiveness, comfort, and reliability, so that's not an opportunity to miss.

For more good offers, check out the deals below - they'll go very nicely with any Prime Day laptop deals you might pick up.

Cheap gaming mice under $50

Razer DeathAdder Essential | $50 $19.99 at Amazon

After a 60% price cut, this DeathAdder Essential deal is ideal for anyone wanting a good gaming mouse on a budget (at $20, it's exceptionally good value). Just remember, it's not as quick as more modern DeathAdders.

Razer Viper Mini | $40 $24.99 at Amazon

Don't let its size fool you - the Viper Mini is a fantastic little mouse. Despite weighing in with a slightly slower sensor, it offers superb, crisp clicks, portability, and an ultra-lightweight design to make it glide across your mouse mat. Like I said in my Razer Viper Mini review, it's almost better than its larger siblings.

UK deal: £40 £27.99 at Amazon

Logitech G502 HERO | $80 $39.99 at Amazon

If there's one mouse that refuses to budge from the internet's collective 'best mice' lists, it's the G502. Besides being fitted with all the customizable buttons you could need, it's packing a ridiculous 25,600 max DPI sensitivity and adjustable weights. As we mentioned in our review of the wireless but otherwise-identical Logitech G502 Lightspeed, it's an exceptional piece of kit.

UK deal: £80 £26.99 at Amazon

Razer Basilisk V2 | $80 $39.99 at Amazon

Another exceptional gaming mouse is the Basilisk V2, a revamped version with new optical switches for a quicker click, 11 programmable buttons, a blazingly fast 650 IPS tracking speed, and a tilt-click scroll wheel. At half-price, it's an absolute steal.

UK deal: £80 £36.99 at Amazon

HyperX Pulsefire Raid | $60 $39.99 at Amazon

Looking for a mouse that can do it all on a budget? The Pulsefire Raid is a good place to start. Besides being comfortable to use, it features 11 programmable buttons, left/right-click functionality for the scroll wheel, and wider feet for a better glide.

Corsair Ironclaw RGB | $60 $41.99 at Amazon

If you've got larger hands, the Corsair Ironclaw is an excellent choice. With an 18K DPI sensor, it's also more than accurate enough to give you a leg up in most games. For more info, drop in on our Corsair Ironclaw RGB review.

