The best cheap gaming laptop deals under $1000 in 2020

Getting a cheap gaming laptop for under $1000 may feel like seeing a unicorn at the best of times. But if you look a little further in the maelstrom of gaming laptop deals out there, re-adjust your expectations and now what to expect in terms of builds then you can genuinely find bargains out there on quality gaming machines which will service you well and won't break the bank. With today's low-to-mid range components still being of a great standard, those cheap gaming laptops under $1000 that are missing the bombastic headline, premium components can still play a lot of AAA games and a lot of esports games that are very contemporary and popular.
However. As you're on this page, it'll be obvious but I need to make sure we're all aware of the limitations applying (any) budget to gaming machines usually applies. Keeping a really good gaming laptop under the $1000 price mark is notoriously difficult and rarely seen as a result. Because of this, we're likely to see compromises left, right and center, particularly on the core components found within. This is likely to be on the graphics card in particular, but will also apply to SSD/HDD storage combinations, the amount of RAM and the processor, though these are the components that are more often seen to be of a higher standard - at least right now anyway.
We'll update this as soon as we get wind of any wicked cool cheap laptop deals, but a fair disclaimer would be that, because they'll be so good and cheap, they might change or stock levels might fluctuate wildly. Anyway, let's get to it...
The best cheap gaming laptop deal of the week
ASUS TUF gaming laptop | 15.6" 1080p | Ryzen 7 R7-3750H CPU | GTX 1660Ti GPU | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD | just $999.49 at Amazon (Save $100.50)
A terrific build to get for under a thousand bucks, from a reputable maker and with a nicely-balanced set of components. It's a reduced price so it might not stick around.View Deal
Cheap gaming laptop retailers
The best cheap gaming laptop deals going
Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop | 15.6" 1080p | i5-9300H CPU | GTX 1050 GPU | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $629.99 at Best Buy (save $100)
Stripping everything back but in an Intel/Nivida build this time, this is a decent model for very lightweight gaming. Scroll down some more for some more capable models.View Deal
ASUS TUF gaming laptop | 15.6" 1080p | Ryzen 5-3550H | RX 560X GPU | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | just $579.99 at Walmart (save $120)
This is a really pinned back gaming laptop but this time as an AMD build, offering great value.View Deal
ASUS TUF gaming laptop | 15.6" 1080p | Ryzen 5 R5-3550H CPU | GTX 1650 GPU | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | just $649.99 at Amazon
This is a restrained build, of course, but for the money you're paying, this will still be a competent gaming machine for most things settings-dependant. And if you're after a machine for Rocket League, for example, this is a great one.View Deal
Dell G3 16 gaming laptop | 15.6" 1080p | i5-8300H CPU | GTX 1060 GPU | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $748.73 at Amazon
Featuring a solid mid-performing model from Nvidia's 10-series graphics card, if you can't quite stretch the budget to a 16-series card then this is a good one to consider.View Deal
Lenovo Legion Y540 gaming laptop | 15.6" 1080p | i7-9750H CPU | GTX 1650 GPU | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $849 at Walmart (save $250)
This is a modest entry from Lenovo, but no runt by any means. This will still be a great servant for games and everyday use.View Deal
ASUS ROG Strix gaming laptop | 15.6" 1080p IPS | i7-9750H CPU | GTX 1650 GPU | 8GB RAM | 512Gb SSD | only $899.99 at Newegg (save $200)
The big wins here are the processor and the IPS screen, these will really enable that medium-good 1650 graphics card to come to life on this budget machine from ASUS.View Deal
ASUS ROG Zephyrus GA502 gaming laptop | 15.6" 1080p | Ryzen 7 3750H CPU | GTX 1660Ti GPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | just $999.99 at Best Buy (save $200)
If your budget really is 1000 dollars, this is easily the best one you can get cramming in as much as possible for the price.View Deal
