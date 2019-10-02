Cheap gaming laptop deal: get this Acer Aspire 7 for its lowest ever price - today only!

This cheap gaming laptop deal is well worth a look, if you need a laptop today. Right now at Amazon you can bag an Acer Aspire 7 with an i7-8750H processor, a 1050Ti GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD and 1TB HDD combo for just $704.99. This is the laptop's lowest ever price and it ends today at midnight PDT.

While those specs won't blow your mind clean off, they are a very well-considered collection of components. Consider the price and what you'd be playing on it: this is not a machine for AAA open world games on max settings. This is a fun machine that will handle those games on lower setting but be excellent at lightweight games like Overwatch and Fortnite while being a solid and competent everyday machine. This would be a particularly great combo for those starting school or college, as it'll handle the everyday tasks but also be your go-to gaming machine. You might fancy a bit more RAM ideally, but the storage combo is a nice compromise and the 1050 Ti isn't a world beater but is a solid enough card for 2019 still.

It may not have quite what it takes to rub shoulders with the big boys and be one of the best gaming laptops going but it certainly is a competent and considered build. Given you always pay extra for the portability and compressed design that laptops offer, this price is even more attractive for those on the look out for a cheap gaming laptop.

