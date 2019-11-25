Cheap 4K TV deal gets you a fantastic Samsung QLED TV for under $500

Getting one of the best gaming TVs cheap often feels like it's only ever a pipe-dream. However, this here deal is a tremendous example of one of the best early Black Friday TV deals we've seen and it'll get you gaming on one of the premium models of TV and reaping all those sweet, crisp and colorful rewards. You can now get a Samsung QLED 4K TV for under $500 with this 43-inch Q60 model at Walmart right now that's down to $497.99. That's a considerable saving of around $300!

While they are the cheapest of the new QLED range the Q60 series are still fabulous TVs. It's the entry-level model into Samsung's acclaimed QLED range, and they offer some of the most vibrant, sharp and vividly colorful images you can get right now. Its emphasis is definitely on those colors as, while it doesn't quite do the deep blacks OLEDs can do, its HDR is really excellent and the colors are the stars of the show. It also sports a 120Hz refresh rate and FreeSync - which are gaming monitor levels of quality - speakers that are superior to most other 4K TVs, and Samsung's own solid Game Mode.

Cheap gaming TV deal

