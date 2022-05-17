Cattails: Wildwood Story is a cozy RPG/dating sim inspired by Animal Crossing that just smashed its Kickstarter goal

Upcoming indie Cattails: Wildwood Story is a cozy cat-themed sim with RPG elements that reached its target on Kickstarter within two hours of launch.

The single-player simulation game takes elements from RPGs, survival games, and even dating sims. Not to mention other well-loved games such as Harvest Moon, Animal Crossing, Rune Factory, and more. In Cattails, players will take on the role of an adorable kitty as they experience life in a strange wilderness. During your adventures in Wildwood, players will be able to stalk prey, grow herbs, and build a thriving town for all your cat friends.

Initially launching on Kickstarter on May 10, Cattails smashed its Kickstarter goal of $30k within just two hours. It is now sitting at $164,558 with 23 more days left to pledge. When it does eventually release, players will be able to grow their cat colony on PC and Nintendo Switch.

It is also a sequel to 2017’s Cattails , but developer Falcon Development has stressed that you don’t have to have played the first game to enjoy Cattails: Wildwood Story. Just like the original Cattails, the new game will continue to sport a cute Stardew Valley-esque pixel art style but it will also feature beautifully illustrated characters that pop up when you encounter other cats, in true dating sim style.

Although Cattails has already been fully funded, there’s still more than 2 weeks before the campaign ends, meaning there’s still lots of in-game content to unlock via the campaign’s stretch goals. If eager players can manage to raise $200k in total, the 'Expanded Mines' goal will unlock meaning more caves with additional enemies and challenges to experience. There are even more stretch goals beyond this too.

If you want to show your interest in Cattails: Wildwood Story, you can pledge to the game’s still currently active Kickstarter campaign to unlock even more features in the game, wishlist it on Steam , or just follow the game on Twitter to keep up to date with updates about its development.