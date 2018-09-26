Castlevania: Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood are coming to PS4 next month

Gussied-up versions of Castlevania: Symphony of the Night and Castlevania: Rondo of Blood are coming to PS4 on October 26, Konami announced today. The digital-only Castlevania Requiem collection comes with both of the classic sidescrollers and goes for $20. The collection can also be pre-ordered for $17 through October 26.

Rondo of Blood was originally released in 1993 for the PC Engine. Symphony of the Night followed in 1997 on the original PlayStation, and is still lauded for putting the 'vania' in Metroidvania. Its world design is especially well-regarded - deservedly so, seeing as how its iconic castle map flows perfectly even when you flip it upside down . Rondo of Blood was re-released via the Wii U's virtual console and Symphony of the Night was available as a PlayStation One classic on PSP, PS3 and PS Vita (along with an Xbox Live Arcade port), but Konami says the Requiem collection delivers the best versions of both games.

"Both games are the originals emulated for the PlayStation 4, with several updates that take advantage of the new hardware," a PlayStation Blog post reads. "This includes 4K/1080p upscaling, multiple high resolution backgrounds, different rendering options such as smoothing and full Trophy support." Requiem also takes advantage of the DualShock 4 controller: whenever you pick up an item, "you'll hear a cool little chime."

The Requiem Collection will launch on the same day as the second season of Castlevania's Netflix animated series . Season 2 spans eight episodes - twice as many as the first season - once again starring Richard Armitage as Belmont, Graham McTavish as Dracula, and James Callis as Alucard.