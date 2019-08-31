Castle Crashers Remastered is coming to Switch in September

It's been an agonizing summer for anyone eager to play 2008's indie platformer Castle Crashers on Switch, but we're happy to say we finally have an official release date. The Behemoth announced in a brief reveal trailer that Castle Crashers Remastered would at last release on Nintendo Switch September 17, just barely qualifying for their original summer target.

The remastered version of Castle Crashers looks better, runs better (60fps v 30 with the original), and includes a "frantic" new mini-game and all currently available DLC. The Switch version coming in September can be played in single-player, local multiplayer, and online multiplayer with a subscription to Switch Online.

A reveal blog accompanying the trailer goes into detail about why it took so long to bring Castle Crashers to Switch, citing development hurdles. The developer also takes the time to answer questions related to the upcoming PS4 release.

"Although Castle Crashers Remastered has been around for quite some time, we haven’t brought a game to a Sony system since the PlayStation 3, or a Nintendo console since the GameCube. We’ve gone generations in between then and now, and while we’re beyond excited to be bringing Castle Crashers to modern consoles, making that leap has come with a number of difficult development challenges," the developer blog reads.

The developer also touches on the question of crossplay with the PS4 version, which doesn't have an official release date - well, I shouldn't say "touches on" so much as swiftly confirms that crossplay will probably never be a thing with Castle Crashers.