Carrie Fisher will finally receive a Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Carrie Fisher will finally receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony will be held on a particularly fitting date: May 4, AKA Star Wars Day.

The news was revealed in a press release on the Walk of Fame site (opens in new tab), which notes that guest speakers are to be announced, but Billie Lourd will accept the star on behalf of her late mother. This will be the 2,754th star on the legendary walk – and you'll be able to watch the ceremony live on Walk of Fame's site.

Fisher died in 2016 at the age of 60. She is best known for her iconic role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars movies, though she was also a prolific writer, penning several novels and memoirs in her lifetime. Her first film role was in Shampoo, and Fisher went on to appear in the likes of The Blues Brothers and When Harry Met Sally, with television roles including an Emmy nominated guest appearance in 30 Rock.

Fisher also wrote the script for Postcards from the Edge, adapted from her own novel of the same name, which starred Meryl Streep and Shirley MacLaine.

"Fans will be over the moon to know that their favorite movie princess, Carrie Fisher will be honored with her star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame! Carrie will join her Star Wars co-stars and fellow Walk of Famers Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford on this historic sidewalk," Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a statement.

"I am happy to add, that her star is just a few feet away from the star of Mark Hamill and across the street from the star of her legendary mother Debbie Reynolds!" she revealed.

You can keep up to date with all the upcoming Star Wars movies and Disney Plus TV shows through the link.