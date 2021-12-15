Carnage takes the spotlight in 2022 solo title from Venom co-writer

One of Spider-Man's deadliest foes is coming back to his own title in March as writer Ram V and artist Francesco Manna will team up for a new Carnage title celebrating the character's 30th anniversary in the Marvel Universe in 2022 (which coincides both with the 30th anniversary of Marvel 2099, and the 60th anniversary of Spider-Man's 1962 debut.

In the story, the Carnage symbiote leaves brutal serial killer Kletus Cassidy behind as it embarks on a search for a new host with whom to bond - and judging by writer Ram V's statements in the title's announcement, it looks like things aren't going to get less bloody and violent for Carnage in the future.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"This Carnage story is very likely to become the most twisted thing I've written," V states in the announcement. "The killer symbiote has gone through some pretty significant changes in recent times and I've been left with an opportunity to do something new and inventive with the character and the kind of stories you might expect to find in a Carnage book."

Ram V is currently the co-writer of the ongoing Venom title alongside Al Ewing. Readers will remember of course that the Carnage symbiote spun off from the Venom symbiote itself, though Venom and Carnage are traditionally enemies despite that connection.

"This is my kind of horror - as frightening in its implications as it is on the page," V continues. "This is a devilish, scary Carnage and he's setting out to discover just where the bounds of his abilities really lie. Pity those caught in his wake. The Marvel Universe is not ready for what Carnage is turning into."

Carnage #1 is due out March 2 with a cover from Kendrik 'Kunkka' Lim, seen here. Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel's full March 2022 solicitations, coming later this month.

