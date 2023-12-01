Capcom confirms more RE remakes, potentially threatening us with Resident Evil 5 again

Capcom has been blasting through its Resident Evil gameography, delivering remakes that are arguably just as classic as the source material, and the company says more are on the way.

When asked about whether Capcom would continue remaking the series - at a PlayStation partner event attended by IGN Japan - Resident Evil 4 Remake director Yasuhiro Anpo simply said: “Yes.” Anpo continues that the three modern remakes - for Resident Evil 2, 3, and 4 - have been “received very well since it allows a modern audience to play these games.” Overall, remaking other hits from the series' past is something Anpo is “happy to do as someone that loves those older games.”

What could be in the pipeline is anyone’s guess, however. “What game we will remake in the future is something that we would like to announce in the future,” Anpo teases, “so please look forward to it.”

Capcom has so far been going through the series numbered entries in chronological order, meaning the sometimes divisive Resident Evil 5 could be next in line. However, the original's depiction of non-infected African people has been widely criticized, with many speculating that it's unlikely the game will ever be officially revisited. Capcom might be keen to bring RE5's co-op back to the series in a different remake - the company has been experimenting with additional content that adds longevity, after all, specifically with Resident Evil 4’s expanded Mercenaries mode and the PvP RE: Resistance bolted onto Resident Evil 3.

Other noteworthy candidates include the Dreamcast cult favorite Resident Evil Code: Veronica, Resident Evil 0, or maybe even the excellent 3DS hit Resident Evil Revelations, which only ever got an HD touch-up on consoles. The very first Resident Evil is also a possible pick, although it was already remade in 2002. A remake of a remake, then.

Whatever the next project is, producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi hints that the RE Engine will continue to be used. “We use RE Engine for many of our titles,” Hirabayashi says. “It is true that sharing information between teams has greatly benefited the speed of development.” That RE Engine also powers Capcom’s other heavy hitters, including Street Fighter 6 and the upcoming Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Keep up to date with what’s coming in our upcoming games guide. For those looking for quick spooks now, here’s our best horror games list.