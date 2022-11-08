Canceled Scoob movie finishes production even though it will never be released

Scoob! Holiday Haunt has officially finished production – even though the movie will never be released. The movie was meant to be released on HBO Max next month, but Warner Bros. made the decision to scrap it along with the streamer's upcoming DC movie Batgirl back in August.

Scoob! 2 reportedly cost around $40 million to make, while Batgirl had a budget of $90 million, with the studio reportedly looking to take a tax write-off on the productions.

"Well, we finished this thing today," producer and writer Tony Cervone wrote on Instagram. "A bittersweet conclusion for sure. I really hope you get a chance to see it somehow. It's a good one. I want to congratulate the directors [Michael Kurinsky] and [Bill Haller] for doing an outstanding job. They understand the characters, comedy and spooky thrills so well."

"Thanks to [Paul Dini] for writing it with me. Thanks to [Mitchell Ferm] for producing it with me. Thanks to our head of story [John Dusenberry] and our Director of Layout [Stephen Childers], and to [Terry Han] for keeping me somewhat on time. And thank you to our wonderful, wonderful gang – [Iain Armitage], [Mckenna Grace], [Ariana Greenblatt], Pierce Gagnon, and the one and only Frank Welker. Every minute with you was a pleasure."

Scoob! Holiday Haunt would have seen the gang of pre-teen mystery solvers take Scooby-Doo to a holiday-themed resort owned by Fred's uncle Ned to celebrate his first Christmas. However, the kids soon find themselves having to get to the bottom of a 40-year-old mystery.

