Call of Duty: Warzone leak suggests we'll be getting an old Black Ops map

Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War could be getting a number of new maps, leaks suggest.

The latest batch of leaks come from @BlackOpsLeaks on Twitter, an account prolific for datamining Call of Duty assets and information. Yesterday, the title screen image of Rebirth Island was posted suggesting that the potential new map will be coming to Call of Duty: Warzone very soon.

If you're familiar with Call of Duty, you may already recognise Rebirth Island as the map that appeared in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and fans in the comments are excited about the possibility of returning to the Alcatraz location. Rebirth Island also seems to share the name of an area from the 2010 title, Call of Duty: Black Ops, which was called Rebirth. There's a possibility that they could be linked, although we'll have to wait for confirmation.

Additionally, more maps were later leaked for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, including a snowy mall map, with an image showing it to be called Mall at the Pines. This seems to be a brand new map in its entirety, so we don't know much information about it just yet, although it follows another leak of maps and skins for Season One yesterday. Finally, Raid is apparently going to be making a return, the fan-favourite map from Call of Duty: Black Ops 2.

Activision has yet to confirm any leaks, but if these maps are later announced, Call of Duty fans will have something to look forward to.

We recently learned that Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare Season 6 will be extended by two weeks. Season 6 of both games were originally scheduled to wrap up on November 23, but will instead now end on December 7.

