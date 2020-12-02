Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War season one maps and skins leak online

Content for the debut multiplayer season of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has leaked online.

Earlier today on December 2, the post below appeared on the Black Ops Cold War subreddit. If you click on the images themselves to get past the spoiler warning, you can see a Starter Pack containing a new Adler skin, four new maps, and three new skins for three different multiplayer Operators.

Chiefly, the Black Ops Cold War subreddit is speculating on what the four maps could be. Most are agreeing that the third map we can see in the post above is Launch, a remake of a map from the original Black Ops, while the fourth map appears to be Raid.

Elsewhere, there's no confirmation yet as to the price for the Starter Pack, containing the new Adler skin, a Calling Card, two Emblems, and a bunch of COD Points. However, commenters below the post are quick to remind folks that the Starter Pack for 2019's Modern Warfare retailed for $4.99.

Commenters also ask if there's anything related to the Zombies mode at all, but it doesn't appear there is anything Zombies-related in Black Ops Cold War's debut season. It seems like we'll be waiting a little while longer for an update to the PvE mode.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season One launches later this month on December 10, likely introducing all the content seen above on the Reddit post. When the new Battle Pass is introduced for the season, you'll be able to progress it across Black Ops Cold War, Warzone, and Modern Warfare, as Activision ties together progress across all three games.

