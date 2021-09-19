Call of Duty: Vanguard beta players are already reporting cheaters

The Call of Duty: Vanguard beta may be in its final few hours, but already players are catching participants cheating during the game.

Video evidence of players using wallhacks and other cheat systems have popped up online, chiefly across social media and the game's subreddit page, upsetting the more honorable players who'd hoped they could participate in a few rounds without the game's usual mob of unscrupulous players who apparently can only win by cheating.

If you're wondering what happened to Vanguard's well-publicized all-new anti-cheat system – which will also be coming to battle royale Warzone, too, of course – don't panic; it's simply not available yet. It should be operational from launch day, though, but for now, it looks like players who think it's okay to cheat in Modern Warfare and Warzone seem able to utilize the same cheat tech in the beta, too.

That said, players caught cheating in any COD game these days may end up with a hardware ID ban as well as an account ban, which means their PCs and consoles will be permanently barred from connecting to servers. In a recent crackdown that saw over 100,000 accounts banned, Activision said: "Cheating has always been against the rules in Call of Duty Warzone. We just banned 100,000 cheaters. That's a lot of pissed off cheaters".

Even before the beta went live, a number of details about Call of Duty: Vanguard leaked ahead of launch , including the names of campaign missions, multiplayer maps, game modes, killstreaks, and more. As Hirun summarized a couple of days back, it includes the names of nine campaign missions such as locations like Stalingrad, what is thought to be a full list of all 20 multiplayer (if you exclude the Zombies and Campion Hill maps) maps, including three World at War map remakes.

Call of Duty: Vanguard launches later this year on November 5 for PC, PS4, PS5 , Xbox One, Xbox Series X , and Xbox Series S .