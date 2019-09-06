Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Road to Launch provides date for new crossplay details

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 's October 25 release date is fast approaching, and the newly-announced Road to Launch is presenting a clear schedule of events for the weeks leading up to launch. One particularly curious "event" is a planned reveal of new crossplay details, which we'll get this month. The graphic also details the two open betas coming in September and provides dates for the Campaign and Special Ops premieres.

The road to launch for #ModernWarfare is in its final stretch. Gather your intel and get ready for the Open Beta next weekend. pic.twitter.com/agQvlqR4lCSeptember 5, 2019

The first beta test for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be PS4-exclusive and take place next week, September 12 to 16. Then we'll get more crossplay details the "week of September 16." September 19 to 23 will be the crossplay open beta, followed by the Campaign Premiere at the end of the month. Finally, the week of October 7 will see the premiere of the returning Special Ops mode.

Crossplay is an entirely new thing for the Call of Duty franchise, and related details have been excruciatingly sparse. We know it'll support multiplayer across all platforms, PC and console. And we know it'll be input-based, like Fortnite, which means keyboard-and-mouse players will be matched together just like controller players. Other than those key details, we're kind-of in the dark. It sounds like Activision and Infinity Ward are filling out the details leading up to the Crossplay Open Beta.

We learned recently that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare would definitely have dedicated servers, which wasn't a huge shock, but nonetheless a welcome reassurance that the developers are taking active measures to ensure the series' a smooth launch into cross-platform multiplayer territory.