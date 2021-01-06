Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War playlist updates are moving to Thursdays

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War developer Treyarch has announced that future playlist updates for the latest game in the franchise will be moving to Thursdays for the foreseeable future.

The announcement came just yesterday through the official Treyarch Twitter account, which you can see embedded just below. Whereas before the developer chose to introduce new playlist updates for Black Ops Cold War on Tuesdays, the schedule has now changed to every Thursday instead.

Playlist updates are moving to Thursdays!Coming to #BlackOpsColdWar on Jan. 7th:• Raid + Crossroads Strike 24/7• Gunfight Blueprints• Dirty Bomb DuosJanuary 5, 2021

This means we can expect the next playlist update for Black Ops Cold War to arrive tomorrow, on January 7. Treyarch also revealed the contents of the next playlist update: Raid + Crossroads Strike 24/7, Gunfight Blueprints, and Dirty Bomb Duos, the latter of which is a twist on the mode typically used for teams of four players.

Additionally, there'll be featured playlist changes introduced alongside the aforementioned updates tomorrow. Nuketown 24/7, Prop Hunt, and Face Off will all be introduced to the rotation for Black Ops Cold War players. That's a whole lot of changes to go around for the multiplayer component of Treyarch's game.

In other Black Ops Cold War news, a recent leak claimed that League Play would be arriving in the game by April at the latest. If you're unfamiliar with the mode, it's basically Call of Duty's equivalent of ranked play, pitting elite players against one another to climb leaderboards. Right now, there's no comment from Activision or developer Treyarch on the leak.

For our pick of the very best weapons in the latest Call of Duty game, you can head over to our Black Ops Cold War best guns guide for more.