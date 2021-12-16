Call of Duty 2022 will reportedly feature the original actor for Ghost

Craig Fairbrass, the original voice actor for Simon "Ghost" Riley from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, will reportedly reprise his role as Ghost in Call of Duty 2022, which is said to be a follow-up to the recent Modern Warfare reboot.

That's according to Call of Duty leaker Ralphsvalve , who's shared quite a few alleged details about the rumored reboot – like the addition of classic Modern Warfare 2 maps to Warzone as well as the reintroduction of General Shepherd in the new campaign. However, with the game itself still unannounced, none of this information can be verified.

If Call of Duty 2022 is indeed a return to Modern Warfare 2, we can reasonably assume that Ghost will be a major character in the story. If so, Activision would need to find someone to play the character now that the publisher's cut ties with Jeff Leach , who most recently played Ghost in Call of Duty: Mobile and Warzone. Fairbrass, the series' original Ghost, would be a more-than-reasonable pick. You could also argue for Andrew Randall, who played Ghost in the 2011 Call of Duty short film Operation Kingfish, but if nothing else, Fairbrass is more closely tied to the games.

Again, we're talking about rumored casting for a rumored game, so even if Fairbrass is involved with the project at this stage, it's possible things will change in the next year or so. It's equally possible that this is just another false leak for the pile, so don't get too invested in Ghost just yet.